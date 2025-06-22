Former England pacer David Lawrence dies at 61

Former England and Gloucestershire fast bowler David Valentine Lawrence has passed away at the age of 61 after battling Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

After making his international debut in 1988, Lawrence played five Tests between 1988 and 1992, taking 18 wickets, including a famous five-wicket-haul against the West Indies at The Oval in 1991 - in the same innings he dismissed the great Viv Richards.

His international career was tragically cut short in 1992 by a horrific knee injury sustained during a Test match in Wellington, New Zealand. In 2023, He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, a life-shortening neurological disorder which causes muscle weakness that gets worse over a few months or years.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lawrence MBE following his brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease. 'Syd’ was an inspirational figure on and off the cricket field and no more so than to his family who were with him when he passed," a statement from Lawrence family shared by Gloucestershire read.

Born on January 28, 1964, Lawrence made his first-class debut in 1981 for Gloucestershire at just 17. He played 170 first-class matches for Gloucestershire, taking 477 wickets at 31.27, including a best of 7 for 47 against Warwickshire. Over a 16-year career, he became a club icon for his fearless fast bowling.

In one-day cricket, he claimed 148 wickets in 110 appearances, with a standout 6 for 20 against a Combined Universities XI in 1991 - the third best return in Gloucestershire’s 50-over history.

"A proud Gloucestershire man, Syd took on every challenge with everything he could and his final contest with MND was no different. His willingness to encourage and think of others right up to the end was typical of the man he was. As President of Gloucestershire County Cricket Club, Syd took on the role with incredible pride and passion and loved every minute of it.

"Syd’s wife Gaynor and son Buster thank everyone for the kindness and support that has been shown to them and the family so far and would ask that they are now given some time and space to grieve in private," the statement read.

Off the field, Lawrence became a powerful advocate for diversity and inclusion in cricket. As the first British-born Black cricketer to represent England, he used his platform to inspire future generations and challenge barriers within the sport.

“David ‘Syd’ Lawrence was a true trailblazer of English cricket and a man of immense courage, character, and compassion. His impact on the game extended far beyond the boundary ropes. As a fast bowler, he thrilled crowds with his pace and passion. As a leader and advocate, he broke barriers and inspired change, becoming a powerful voice for inclusion and representation in our sport.

"Even in the face of his illness, David showed extraordinary strength and dignity, continuing to uplift others with his resilience and spirit. He leaves behind a legacy that will endure in the hearts of all who love cricket. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire cricketing community at this time," England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Richard Thompson said in a statement.