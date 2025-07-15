Former India pacer Varun Aaron joins SRH as bowling coach

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday appointed former India pacer Varun Aaron as their bowling coach for the 2026 IPL season. Aaron will take over from former New Zealand left-arm quick James Franklin. “A fiery addition to our coaching staff! Welcome Varun Aaron as our new bowling coach,” the SRH announced on their X account.

Aaron had played nine Tests and as many ODIs for India between 2011 and 2015. Aaron’s last competitive match was a Vijay Hazare Trophy game for Jharkhand against Goa at Jaipur on January 5 earlier this year.

However, Aaron brought curtains down on his playing career after Jharkhand failed to enter the knockout stages of the domestic 50-over competition. The 35-year-old had burst onto the scene as a young tearawaycapable of crossing the 150 kmph mark and it earned him immediate attention from the selectors. In fact, the top brass at that time wanted to invest heavily on him and the other blooming fast bowler — Umesh Yadav. While Umesh went on to play more than 50 Tests, Aaron soon slipped largely into an onlooker courtesy frequent injuries. Post-retirement, Aaron has moved on to become a TV pundit before joining the Hyderabad outfit in his new role.