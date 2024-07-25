Formula 1: Esteban Ocon joins Haas on multi-year contract

Stavelot: Haas F1 team have signed a multi-year contract with Esteban Ocon, who is set to join the American outfit alongside rookie Ollie Bearman in 2025. This announcement comes on the heels of Kevin Magnussen's departure at the end of the current season.



Ocon will be the first Grand Prix winner to drive for the team since its inception in 2016.

Esteban Ocon, 27, brings a wealth of experience to Haas, with 146 career starts and a career spanning stints with Manor, Force India, Renault, and Alpine. Ocon has scored 425 points in his career, including three podiums and a memorable maiden victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2021.

Ocon's relationship with Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu dates back to 2014 when Komatsu engineered Ocon's first F1 test with Lotus at Valencia. Team owner Gene Haas emphasized the importance of having a driver with a proven pedigree in F1, noting Ocon's consistent performance and ability to score points as key factors in the decision.

“It was important to me that we have a driver with a known pedigree in Formula 1, and as a Grand Prix winner, Esteban undoubtedly fits that brief," said Gene Haas in a statement released by team on Thursday.

“Esteban’s proved himself in the teams he’s raced for as someone who’s continually in the mix and scoring points – it’s that continuity we’re keen to capitalise on as we look for increased performance gains on-track. We have a blend of youth and experience in our future driver line-up and I’m excited to see the results.”

Esteban Ocon expressed his excitement about joining Haas, praising the team's spirit, work ethic, and ambitious plans for the future. He also looked forward to reuniting with Komatsu and contributing to Haas's growth trajectory.

“I’ll be joining a very ambitious racing team, whose spirit, work ethic, and undeniable upward trajectory has really impressed me.

“I’d like to thank Gene Haas and Ayao Komatsu for their trust and support, and for our honest and fruitful discussions these last few months. On a more personal note, I’m very happy to be working with Ayao again, as he’s been a part of my debut when I first stepped into a Formula 1 car during my Lotus Junior days more than 10 years ago.

“Haas has exciting plans and clear targets for the future, and I’m very much looking forward to working with everyone in Kannapolis, Banbury and Maranello, and being part of this great project.”