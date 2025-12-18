Fourth T20 called off due to excessive fog

Lucknow: The fourth T20 International between India and South Africa was called off without a ball being bowled on Wednesday due to poor visibility caused by dense layer of smog at the Ekana Stadium here.

The toss was delayed as a blanket of smog enveloped the ground, and following multiple inspections, the umpires eventually abandoned the match. India lead the five-match series 2-1.

Meanwhile, Out-of-form India vice-captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the last two T20I games against South Africa with a toe injury, sources close to the team told PTI. It is learnt that Gill has sustained the injury during training session and all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure his speedy recovery.

Sanju Samson is likely to play as an opener in Gill’s place.