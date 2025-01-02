Friendlies with Maldives: Coach names 6 changes for 2nd friendly after 14-0 win

Bengaluru: In the first game of 2025, the Indian senior women’s team will face Maldives in the second of two FIFA international friendlies at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence here on Thursday. After winning 14-0 in the first meeting on December 30, coach Joakim Alexandersson has made six changes to his squad of 23 for Thursday’s match.

Five of them - Pyari Xaxa, Lynda Kom Serto, Grace Dangmei, Juli Kishan, and Sanju, all of whom started the first game, have been released from the team. Lynda and Pyari scored four and three goals, respectively, as well. They have been replaced by Monisha Singha (striker), Anusha Mandala (midfielder), Thingbaijam Sanjita Devi (defender), Khumukcham Bhumika Chanu (midfielder), and Tamanna (defender) from the U20 camp which began on December 10 at The Sports School in Bengaluru. Other than that, goalkeeper Nandini has been replaced by Ribansi Jamu.

“The reason for these changes is that we thought we were a bit too big for these opponents so we sent a few experienced players back we’re going to replace them with some younger players who are now in the senior squad for the first time, so it will be a good experience for them. “I think these six have performed pretty well in the U20 sessions.

They deserve this chance to play for the national team in a game like this,” said Alexandersson.Eight players got their first senior India cap in the first game and more debuts will be in the offing on Thursday. For the U20s, this camp has been an opportunity to make the list for these friendly matches and Alexandersson is pleased to see the hunger in the girls in every training session.