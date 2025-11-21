Friends Club Bolarum to host Interschool Football tourney

Friends Club, Bolarum, will conduct the 12th Subramanian Interschool Football Tournament on November 28 and 29 at Knock Out Grounds, Alwal. The event will feature competitions across three age categories—Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16.

Schools from across the region are expected to participate, with teams gearing up for the knockout-format matches that aim to promote grassroots football and provide young players with competitive exposure.

Registrations are currently open, and the last date to enroll is November 26, 2025. For further details and registration, interested teams may contact Emmanuel at 9030474767 or 6309254113.