GIA announces 12th Golf &Turf Summit & Expo 2025
The Golf Industry Association (GIA) has announced the 12th edition of the Golf & Turf Summit & Expo 2025, scheduled for October 30–31 at Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, Hyderabad. For the first time in South India, the event will bring together leaders from golf, turf management, real estate, and government sectors to explore golf’s potential role in driving urban development and tourism.
The Summit will feature keynote sessions on sustainability, turf innovation, and golf course management, along with a Greenkeepers & Course Managers Forum for professionals to share best practices. Discussions will also focus on integrating golf into real estate and tourism, emphasising how golf spaces can enhance property value and promote eco-friendly communities.