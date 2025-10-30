  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports

GIA announces 12th Golf &Turf Summit & Expo 2025

GIA announces 12th Golf &Turf Summit & Expo 2025
x
Highlights

The Golf Industry Association (GIA) has announced the 12th edition of the Golf & Turf Summit & Expo 2025, scheduled for October 30–31 at Boulder Hills...

The Golf Industry Association (GIA) has announced the 12th edition of the Golf & Turf Summit & Expo 2025, scheduled for October 30–31 at Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, Hyderabad. For the first time in South India, the event will bring together leaders from golf, turf management, real estate, and government sectors to explore golf’s potential role in driving urban development and tourism.

The Summit will feature keynote sessions on sustainability, turf innovation, and golf course management, along with a Greenkeepers & Course Managers Forum for professionals to share best practices. Discussions will also focus on integrating golf into real estate and tourism, emphasising how golf spaces can enhance property value and promote eco-friendly communities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick