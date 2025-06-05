Goa Guardians join Prime Volleyball League as 10th franchise

Mumbai: The Prime Volleyball League have welcomed Goa Guardians as the 10th franchise, which will make their debut in the fourth season, beginning from October 2.

The Goa Guardians will join a dynamic roster of teams representing major cities: Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Mumbai Meteors.

Owned by Raju Chekuri, chairman, president & CEO of Netenrich, the franchise aims to challenge for leadership in the already fiercely competitive league which features some of the biggest names in volleyball from India and overseas competing for the prestigious trophy.

Speaking on the announcement, Chekuri said, "Joining the Prime Volleyball League with the Goa Guardians is more than just a team launch - it’s a long-term investment in Indian volleyball. Our mission is to unlock the incredible athletic potential across rural and urban India, and build a globally competitive platform for talent."

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League added, “Goa Guardians is a fantastic addition to our growing family. Chekuri’s vision and commitment to the sport make us extremely confident about what this team will bring to the table. Volleyball is already one of the most popular sports in the country, and this addition is a testament to its growing market presence."

The PVL Season 4 player auction is set to take place in Kozhikode on June 8 and fans can watch the live bidding war on Prime Volleyball League’s YouTube page, where all teams will build their rosters for the upcoming season.



