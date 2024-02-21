HCA announces Rs 10 lakh cash prize to Hyderabad team

Hyderabad: HCA President Arshanapally Jagan Mohan Rao announced a reward of Rs.10 lakh to the Hyderabad team which won the Ranji Plate group Trophy. He also announced a special cash prize of Rs 50 thousand each to captain Tilak Varma, opener Tanmay Agarwal, spinner Tanay Thyagarajan, Nitish Reddy and Pragnaya Reddy who have performed well in this season.

Hyderabad defeated Meghalaya by 5 wickets in the Ranji Trophy Plate Final at the Uppal Stadium on Tuesday. Jagan Mohan Rao, who was present as the chief guest at the trophy presentation ceremony, said, "HCA and entire Telangana is happy that Hyderabad team has qualified for the elite group of the Ranji Trophy next year.

Jagan Mohan Rao promised that if the team wins the Ranji Elite Trophy in next 3 years HCA will give Rs.1 crore cash reward to team and BMW car to each player.

Jagan Mohan Rao said that the initial target has been completed as the Hyderabad team reached the elite group from the plate. He hoped that the team will show its strength in the elite group in the next season. For this, on behalf of HCA he promised to provide all kinds of support to the team.

HCA Treasurer CJ Srinivas and others participated in this program.