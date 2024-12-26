Head’s show against Bumrah embodies fearless approach

Melbourne: Travis Head is the “best batter in the world” whose performances against Indi-an pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy exemplify his fearless approach and “Australian way of batting”, feels legendary cricketer Greg Chappell.

Head has dominated the batting chart with 409 runs in the first three Tests with two hundreds and a fifty, and former Australia captain Chappell believes his simplicity and aggression are behind his success as a Test batter.

“Head’s performances against Jasprit Bumrah in this series exemplify his fear-less approach. While most batsmen struggle to survive Bumrah’s unorthodox action, sharp pace, and relentless accuracy, Head has treated him like any other bowler,” Chappell wrote in Sydney Morning Herald.

“By playing with intent and looking to score off Bumrah, Head has not only nul-lified his threat but disrupted his rhythm. His ability to dispatch short deliveries with authority and drive fuller ones with precision has been remarkable, un-derscoring the strides he has made,” he added.

Chappell said Head’s flourish in the recent years across formats is due to an uncluttered mindset. “From a raw, unpredictable talent to one of the most dominant male batters in world cricket, Travis Head has soared into his prime with an almost ethereal elegance,” Chappell wrote.

“His story is not just about overcoming challenges but about embracing a sim-plicity of style that has become his hallmark — one that allows his mind to re-main uncluttered and his game devastatingly effective,” he added. Chappell termed Head’s 152 against England in the 2021-22 series as the “turning point”. “The turning point came during the 2021 Ashes. Head’s counterattack-ing 152 in Brisbane was a revelation. Walking in at 5-195, he transformed the game with a whirlwind innings, taking the opposition bowlers apart and shifting the momentum firmly in Australia’s favour,” he wrote.

“That innings wasn’t just about runs, it was a statement of intent, a declaration that he would play his way.” Chappell believes Head is one of the most feared batters in the world who can dictate terms against the best bowlers.