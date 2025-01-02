Live
Here are Telugu athletes selected for Arjuna Awards
In a significant accolade for Indian sports, the central government has officially announced the recipients of the prestigious National Sports Awards. Among the highlighted honors is the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, India’s highest sports award, alongside 32 Arjuna Awards and 5 Dronacharya Awards.
Notably, this year's Arjuna Award winners include a remarkable representation of 17 para athletes, emphasizing the growing recognition of para sports in India. Among the honored athletes are two stellar representatives from the Telugu states. Runner Jyoti Yerraji, hailing from Visakhapatnam, and para athlete Jivanji Deepti from Warangal district, have both been celebrated for their outstanding achievements in the realm of sports.
