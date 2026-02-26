  1. Home
  • Created On:  26 Feb 2026 1:46 PM IST
Hockey: India stun Oz in shoot-out
Hobart: The Indian men’s hockey team ended a prolonged losing streak in the FIH Pro League, upstaging world No. 3 Australia 3-1 in a shoot-out after both sides were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time, here on Wednesday.

It was a close battle between the two teams in the first three quarters, which ended goalless but the win in their final game of the Hobart leg of the Pro League should be a confidence booster for the Indians.

Australia finally took the lead in the 49th minute through a penalty corner conversion by Jeremy Hayward. But the home team’s joy was short-lived as Shilanand Lakra (51st) scored a fine field goal two minutes later to draw level.

Thereafter, both teams tried hard to score the all-important winner but failed as the match went into the shoot-out, where India emerged victorious to take two points while Australia pocketed one point.

