India beat Chile 4-2 in junior women's hockey

Santiago (Chile): An inspiring performance in the last quarter of the match saw the Indian junior women's hockey team score thrice inside the last nine minutes to register a 4-2 win over the Chile junior women's team at the Prince of Wales Country Club in their second encounter of the tour.

A brace from Gagandeep Kaur (51', 59'), and a goal each from forwards Mumtaz Khan (21') and Sangita Kumari (53') on Monday evening ensured India's victory after goals from Amanda Martinez (4') and Dominga Luders (41') had put Chile ahead.

The match started with Chile putting pressure on the Indian defence and earning themselves a penalty corner in the fourth minute, which was converted by Amanda Martinez to goal.