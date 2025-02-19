Spain edge out India 4-3 in close encounter

Bhubaneswar: Sakshi Rana scored an impressive goal on her senior international debut but India went down fighting 4-3 against Spain in the Women’s FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

Besides Sakshi (38’), Baljeet Kaur (19’) and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (45’) scored for India, while Estel Petchame (25’, 49’), Sofia Rogoski (21’), and Captain Lucia Jimenez (52’) netted goals for Spain.

Sakshi and Jyoti Singh received their maiden senior international caps in the match, with the former scoring an impressive goal on her debut.

The first quarter was tightly contested. India had an early chance when Rutaja passed the ball to Sharmila Devi from the left, but her shot narrowly missed the post. Spain attempted to play their signature free-flowing hockey but struggled against India’s defensive press.

In the ninth minute, India earned the first penalty corner of the evening, but the opportunity was squandered as the ball struck Sushila Chanu’s foot while she was receiving it.

Towards the end of the quarter, Spain had a significant chance when Florencia Amundson unleashed a powerful shot, but Indian goalkeeper Savita made a fine save to keep the score level.

The match opened up in the second quarter, with three goals scored in six minutes. In the 21st minute, Deepika drifted wide and fired a reverse hit from the left, which was perfectly deflected into the goal by an unmarked Baljeet, marking her first senior international goal.

Spain reclaimed the lead for the second time in the 52nd minute when Captain Jimenez fired a backhand shot from inside the edge of the circle, placing it perfectly into the bottom right corner.

In a desperate attempt to find an equalizer, India played without their goalkeeper for the last four minutes of the match. However, Spain held their defensive shape and secured a narrow victory.