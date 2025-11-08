Live
- Letting my bike Dyna go was one of the hardest losses of my life, says actor Gautham Karthik
- Business rivalry behind daylight killing of BJP leader Neelu Rajak: Police
- Apple iPhone 18 Series to Feature Major 24MP Front Camera Upgrade, Foldable Variant May Debut with Under-Screen Lens
- Indian smartphone market set to witness moderate growth in 2025, 5G leads
- Loco pilot injured, train service between Banihal & Baramulla halted after bird hit
- India seeks equitable climate action at CoP30 summit in Brazil
- Winter Session of Parliament to be held from Dec 1 to 19
- Gold theft case: Court orders lie-detector test on six Padmanabhaswamy temple employees
- Telangana Government Launches Major Road Infrastructure Initiative
- Flight operations at Delhi airport back to normal: DIAL
Hong Kong Sixes: Uthappa shines as India beat Pak by 2 runs in rain-hit game
Hong Kong: Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa and Bharat Chipli played blazing knocks as India defeated Pakistan by two runs via DLS Method in a...
Hong Kong: Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa and Bharat Chipli played blazing knocks as India defeated Pakistan by two runs via DLS Method in a rain-affected Pool C match of the Hong Kong Sixes, here on Friday.
Uthappa smashed a quick-fire 28 off 11 balls and Chipli struck 24 (13b) as India posted 86/4 in six overs.
Pakistan began the chase well, reaching 41/1 after three overs before heavy rain halted play.
Once play was called off, the DLS calculation left Pakistan two runs short of the par score.
Stuart Binny’s economical spell, where he conceded seven runs and took a wicket, proved to be the difference.
In Pool B, Australia cruised to a 10-wicket win over the UAE, chasing down a target of 88 in just three overs.
Jack Wood led the assault with a blistering 55 (11b), while Nick Hobson remained unbeaten on 26 (5b).
Afghanistan continued their strong form in Pool A, notching up a commanding 49-run win over South Africa, their second victory of the tournament.
Captain Gulbadin Naib struck a rapid 50 off 12 balls, while Karim Janat added an explosive 46 off 11 as Afghanistan posted 148/2 in six overs.
In reply, South Africa managed 99/2, falling well short of the target.
In Pool D, Bangladesh secured a 14-run victory over Sri Lanka.
Skipper Akbar Ali top-scored with 32 off 9 balls, but it was Mosaddek Hossain’s 3/20 that turned the game in Bangladesh’s favour, as they successfully defended 75, restricting Sri Lanka to 61/6.
The defeat marked Sri Lanka’s second consecutive loss in the tournament.
The match between Australia and England was abandoned due to rain.