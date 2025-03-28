Hurzeler downplays significance of Brighton’s FA Cup quarterfinals entry

Brighton: Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler downplayed the importance of the FA Cup quarterfinal clash against Nottingham Forest as the side aims to lift its first major trophy since winning the FA Charity Shield, now known as Community Community Shield, in 1910/11

Brighton qualified for the final-eight phase of the tournament with big wins over Chelsea and Newcastle United in the fourth and fifth round of the tournament respectively. "Of course, we feel it, but for me, it's important we don't make it artificially big. Of course, it's an important game, but it's like all the other games as well because in all the games we can improve ourselves, in all the games we have to go to the limit,” said Hurzeler in a press conference.

"I am not trying to make it artificially big, we all know it's a big opportunity, a big chance, but it's like all the other games as well," he added.

Since the start of the 2022-23 campaign, only Manchester City (48) and Manchester United (33) have scored more FA Cup goals (first round onwards) than Brighton (30 in 11 games).

The last time the two sides met was on February 1, in the Premier League, when the Seagulls were humiliated with a 0-7 defeat at City ground. Chris Wood scored a hat-trick on the night Brighton were handed their heaviest defeat for 67 years but the Kiwi striker will not be available for selection after suffering an injury while on international duty.

The German coach refused to comment on their earlier defeat and stated his team believes they can defeat anyone on their day.

"I won't discuss it," Hurzeler said. "The players took a lot of ownership and a lot of responsibility, and they said we have to go back to the things that made us strong, and things that make us strong are working together, showing intensity, and this belief that we can beat every team in the league."