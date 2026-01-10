Hyderabad, CFI enter final

Hans News Service

Hyderabad

Hyderabad and Cricket Federation of India (CFI) teams entered the final of the 19th All India Rajiv Gandhi Under-19 Twenty-20 Cricket Championship after impressive semifinal victories in Hyderabad on Thursday. The final will be played on Friday at 1 pm at the L.B. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

In the first semifinal at L.B. Stadium, Hyderabad defeated Telangana by 80 runs. Batting first, Hyderabad scored 163/7 in 12 overs, powered by a blistering 72 off 27 balls by Sai Sharan Ravuri, who was named Player of the Match. Telangana were bowled out for 83 in 11.1 overs.

In the second semifinal at Amberpet Water Works Ground, CFI beat Karnataka by 14 runs. CFI posted 162/8 in 18 overs, with K. Manvith Yadav playing a key all-round role and earning Player of the Match honours as Karnataka were restricted to 145/9.

According to V. Hanumantha Rao, Chairman, CFI,

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony scheduled at 4 pm.