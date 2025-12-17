Hyderabad Open Golf to be held in Feb 2026

The Hyderabad Open Golf Tournament, an initiative of the TGolf Foundation, was officially announced with a poster launch at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club here on Monday. Regarded as India’s premier amateur golf championship, the tournament will be held from February 18 to 21, 2026, and is expected to bring together top amateur golfers from across the country.

The poster was unveiled in the presence of Madhusudhan Rao, Head of Business – Emaar India; NRN Reddy, Founder of TGolf Foundation; Papi Reddy, General Manager, Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club; and Prashanth Reddy, along with other dignitaries and golf enthusiasts.

Speaking on the occasion, the organisers said the Hyderabad Open has been envisioned as a flagship amateur golf event in India. The tournament aims to offer participants a professional-level tournament experience, world-class playing conditions, and a highly competitive platform for both emerging and established amateur golfers.

Registrations for the championship are now open, and interested players can register by scanning the QR code available on the official tournament poster.

Hosted at the iconic Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, known for its challenging layout and scenic beauty, the Hyderabad Open is expected to further strengthen Hyderabad’s reputation as a major golfing destination in the country.