Hyderabad Premier Golf League heads to semis

Hyderabad: Team Mysa, Kalinga Warriors, Team Alpha and Continental Warriors advanced to the semifinals Hyderabad Premier Golf League after a thrilling golf action among the top 8 teams in the Playoff Stage of at HGA here on Tuesday. The opening match saw Team Mysa face off against Tutoroot, the overall leader from the league stage. In a stunning upset, Mysa handed Tutoroot a defeat with a score of 50-30, knocking out the top seed in a dominant performance.

In the second match, Kalinga Warriors took on Rough Riders and put on a masterclass in match play, completely outplaying their opponents with a resounding 65-15 victory. Their commanding performance cemented them as strong contenders moving forward.

The closest contest of the day was between Team Alpha and Meenakshi Mavericks. In a nail-biting rollercoaster of a match, Team Alpha emerged victorious 45-35, with team co-owner Dinesh Alla sealing the win in the final match of the day. It was a true test of nerve and resilience.