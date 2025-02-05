Live
- I-T dept raids more than 30 locations in Karnataka
- TN forest dept increases patrolling in Valparai after German tourist killed in wild elephant attack
- Heatwaves hit AP amid rising temperatures across the state
- MI Cape Town beat Paarl Royal to enter maiden SA20 final
- Latest Bikes hitting the market in February 2025
- Actress Sushmitha Bhat tells Gautham Menon, Mammootty: Forever grateful for trusting in me
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Munger to review development work
- US military aircraft carrying 205 illegal immigrants to land in Amritsar today
- South Korea to invest $88.6 mn won for technologies to achieve carbon neutrality
- Budget to boost consumption sectors, DeekSeek AI an opportunity for Indian IT firms
Hyderabad Premier Golf League heads to semis
Hyderabad: Team Mysa, Kalinga Warriors, Team Alpha and Continental Warriors advanced to the semifinals Hyderabad Premier Golf League after a thrilling golf action among the top 8 teams in the Playoff Stage of at HGA here on Tuesday. The opening match saw Team Mysa face off against Tutoroot, the overall leader from the league stage. In a stunning upset, Mysa handed Tutoroot a defeat with a score of 50-30, knocking out the top seed in a dominant performance.
In the second match, Kalinga Warriors took on Rough Riders and put on a masterclass in match play, completely outplaying their opponents with a resounding 65-15 victory. Their commanding performance cemented them as strong contenders moving forward.
The closest contest of the day was between Team Alpha and Meenakshi Mavericks. In a nail-biting rollercoaster of a match, Team Alpha emerged victorious 45-35, with team co-owner Dinesh Alla sealing the win in the final match of the day. It was a true test of nerve and resilience.