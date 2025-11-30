Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy shine at 12th Stag TG State TT C’ships
Hyderabad: Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy emerged as top performers across categories in the 12th Stag Telangana State & Inter-District Table Tennis Championships 2025 which concluded at Firefox Sports & Resorts, Moinabad, here on Saturday.
In the Junior Boys section, Hyderabad clinched first place, while Ranga Reddy topped the Junior Girls category. Hyderabad also secured the Women’s and Men’s team titles, with Ranga Reddy finishing runners-up in both.
The event organised by the Telangana State Table Tennis Association (TSTTA) saw strong participation from districts across the state.
TSTTA officials P. Nagender Reddy, Amrulla Dastani, B. Vijay Kumar, alongside Director Firefox Sports & Resort Vijay Kumar Raju and coaches Koride Sreedhar and Venugopal, felicitated the winners.
