Hyderabad Toofans book Qualifier 2 in HIL

Hyderabad Toofans defeated HIL GC 2-0 in the eliminator to book a spot in Qualifier 2 of the men’s Hockey India League (HIL) here on Friday.

Shilanand Lakra (16th, 39th) stole the show as he scored a brilliant brace to help his side progress ahead in the tournament. It was a lively start to the game but both sides couldn’t break the deadlock in the opening quarter.

Hyderabad Toofans won an early penalty corner in the second minute, but they couldn’t convert from the opportunity. Moments later, Sam Ward of HIL GC came close to scoring as he deflected the ball towards the goal but was met by a strong save by Toofans’ goalkeeper Jean Paul Danneberg.

It was Hyderabad Toofans who found the first goal in the 16th minute. Shilanand Lakra did well to win the ball in a dangerous position as he dribbled towards the goal and scored from a deflection. While Hyderabad Toofans were showing great attacking intent, HIL GC were doing well to hold possession.

In the 24th minute, HIL GC were awarded a penalty corner and Kane Russell unleashed a powerful drag-flick on goal but Arthur De Sloover made a brilliant save on the line to help Toofans maintain their lead. Hyderabad Toofans ended the first half with a slim advantage in hand over HIL GC.

In the 39th minute, Hyderabad Toofans were once again awarded a penalty corner. Amandeep Lakra stepped up and flicked the ball towards goal, and although HIL GC goalkeeper James Mazarelo made a good save, Shilanand Lakra was quick to pounce on the rebound, striking the ball into the net to extend the Toofans’ lead.

Hyderabad Toofans will play the Qualifier 2 on Sunday, while HIL GC will play next in the 3rd/4th place match on Monday.