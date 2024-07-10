I am honoured and excited to take on the role of head coach for India, says Gautam Gambhir

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

The Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik unanimously recommended Gambhir for the role of head coach.



Gambhir replaces Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian team. Dravid’s term finished at the end of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 last month. The Delhi-based player will take charge from India’s tour of Sri Lanka, where the Indian team will play three ODIs and as many T20Is. The tour commences on July 27.



The BCCI, in a statement, said the board takes the opportunity to thank Dravid for his services to Indian cricket in the capacity of a head coach. “The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its heartfelt gratitude to Mr Dravid for his outstanding service as Head Coach. Dravid’s tenure was marked by significant achievements; the most noteworthy being crowned champions of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2024. Team India also finished as runners-up in the ICC 50-over World Cup, 2023, hosted in India and the ICC World Test Championship in 2023, hosted in England,” the statement read.



Gambhir said it is an honour to take on the role and added that he is looking forward to working closely with the board, the players and other stakeholders. “It is an absolute honour to serve my tricolour, my people, my country. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Rahul Dravid and his team of support staff for their exemplary run with the team. I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Head Coach for Team India. I have always taken pride while donning the Indian jersey during my playing days and it is going to be no different when I take up this new role. Cricket has been my passion and I look forward to working closely with the BCCI, Head of Cricket – Mr VVS Laxman, the support staff, and, most importantly, the players, as we work towards achieving success in the upcoming tournaments,” Gambhir said, in a media statement released by the BCCI.



The former Indian opener brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the game. Gambhir is also known for his exceptional batting prowess and strategic acumen and has been a pivotal figure in Indian cricket, especially in the Indian Premier League where he led Kolkata Knight Riders to three IPL trophies (2012 and 2014 as a captain and 2024 as a mentor).



He was also an integral part of the Indian team which was victorious in the 2007 World T20 (T20 World Cup) and the 2011 ODI World Cup.



Gambhir will be responsible for overseeing the development and performance of the Indian cricket team. The head coach will also focus on developing a culture of excellence, discipline, and teamwork, while nurturing young talent and preparing the team for future challenges on the global stage.

