ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule: India vs Pakistan Match Set for February 23 in Dubai

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 calendar, which includes the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025. This high-profile match between fierce rivals is a part of the elite event, which matches the world's top eight ODI teams against each other.

Highlights of the competition:

The Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place in Karachi's National Stadium on February 19.

The final will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 9 unless India qualifies, in which case it will be moved to Dubai.

Matches in India and the Neutral Venue Schedule

Because of security and political issues, India will use a hybrid hosting format and play all of its matches in Dubai. The team plays Bangladesh on February 20 to start the competition, followed by India vs. Pakistan on February 23, 2025, and New Zealand on March 2.

Teams in Groups A and B

Two groups will compete in the tournament:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand

Group B: South Africa, England, Australia, and Afghanistan

Teams competing for a spot in the semifinals will face fierce competition during the group round.

ICC Champions Trophy Schedule Overview:

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will comprise 15 matches hosted across four venues: Dubai, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. The semi finals will take place on March 4 and 5, with reserve days allocated for both semifinals and the final.

Full ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule:

February 19: Pakistan vs. New Zealand – Karachi

February 20: Bangladesh vs. India – Dubai

February 21: Afghanistan vs. South Africa – Karachi

February 22: Australia vs. England – Lahore

February 23: Pakistan vs. India – Dubai

February 24: Bangladesh vs. New Zealand – Rawalpindi

February 25: Australia vs. South Africa – Rawalpindi

February 26: Afghanistan vs. England – Lahore

February 27: Pakistan vs. Bangladesh – Rawalpindi

February 28: Afghanistan vs. Australia – Lahore

March 1: South Africa vs. England – Karachi

March 2: New Zealand vs. India – Dubai

March 4: Semifinal 1 – Dubai

March 5: Semifinal 2 – Lahore

March 9: Final – Lahore

Note: The final will shift to Dubai if India qualifies.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the Model of Hybrid Hosting

Months of negotiations between the PCB and BCCI resulted in the ICC Champions Trophy schedule. The selection of a hybrid hosting arrangement resulted from India's decision to forego visiting Pakistan because of security concerns. Likewise, the same format will be used for Pakistan's matches at ICC tournaments that India hosts in the future.

With this agreement, the concerns of the two cricketing titans are balanced and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is guaranteed to go off without a hitch. The 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup will likewise follow the hybrid model.

Background: Because of political difficulties, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012. Their ICC tournament matches continue to rank among the most watched events in the world. Fans can anticipate exciting cricket throughout the tournament with Group A (Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, and Pakistan) guaranteeing suspenseful action and Group B (Afghanistan, Australia, England, and South Africa) offering similarly formidable competition.