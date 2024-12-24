Live
- Study Reveals Teabags Release Billions of Microplastics and Nanoplastics, Entering Your Body
- Kumbh Mela 2025: Essential Guide to Comfortable and Respectful Attire for Maha Kumbh
- Hyderabad Real Estate Faces Setback: Property Sales Drop 7% Year-on-Year in 2024
- Gnani’s Gen AI Solutions Revolutionising BFSI
- Trump's WHO threat sparks debate on the efficiency of global health governance
- ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule: India vs Pakistan Match Set for February 23 in Dubai
- Champions Trophy 2025: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Venues, Timings, and Updates
- FRAI Urges Government to Provide Technology Platform for Kirana Stores to Stay Competitive
- Not just Gen Z, millennials too: Redditors discuss the wave of pet parenthood embraced by young Indians
- Innovation can expedite the journey to a Smoke-Free future- in focus at Technovation Abu Dhabi
Just In
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule: India vs Pakistan Match Set for February 23 in Dubai
ICC announces Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: India vs Pakistan set for February 23 in Dubai. Groups include top ODI teams; the final is on March 9 in Lahore.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 calendar, which includes the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025. This high-profile match between fierce rivals is a part of the elite event, which matches the world's top eight ODI teams against each other.
Highlights of the competition:
The Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place in Karachi's National Stadium on February 19.
The final will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 9 unless India qualifies, in which case it will be moved to Dubai.
Matches in India and the Neutral Venue Schedule
Because of security and political issues, India will use a hybrid hosting format and play all of its matches in Dubai. The team plays Bangladesh on February 20 to start the competition, followed by India vs. Pakistan on February 23, 2025, and New Zealand on March 2.
Teams in Groups A and B
Two groups will compete in the tournament:
Group A: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand
Group B: South Africa, England, Australia, and Afghanistan
Teams competing for a spot in the semifinals will face fierce competition during the group round.
ICC Champions Trophy Schedule Overview:
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will comprise 15 matches hosted across four venues: Dubai, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. The semi finals will take place on March 4 and 5, with reserve days allocated for both semifinals and the final.
Full ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule:
February 19: Pakistan vs. New Zealand – Karachi
February 20: Bangladesh vs. India – Dubai
February 21: Afghanistan vs. South Africa – Karachi
February 22: Australia vs. England – Lahore
February 23: Pakistan vs. India – Dubai
February 24: Bangladesh vs. New Zealand – Rawalpindi
February 25: Australia vs. South Africa – Rawalpindi
February 26: Afghanistan vs. England – Lahore
February 27: Pakistan vs. Bangladesh – Rawalpindi
February 28: Afghanistan vs. Australia – Lahore
March 1: South Africa vs. England – Karachi
March 2: New Zealand vs. India – Dubai
March 4: Semifinal 1 – Dubai
March 5: Semifinal 2 – Lahore
March 9: Final – Lahore
Note: The final will shift to Dubai if India qualifies.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the Model of Hybrid Hosting
Months of negotiations between the PCB and BCCI resulted in the ICC Champions Trophy schedule. The selection of a hybrid hosting arrangement resulted from India's decision to forego visiting Pakistan because of security concerns. Likewise, the same format will be used for Pakistan's matches at ICC tournaments that India hosts in the future.
With this agreement, the concerns of the two cricketing titans are balanced and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is guaranteed to go off without a hitch. The 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup will likewise follow the hybrid model.
Background: Because of political difficulties, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012. Their ICC tournament matches continue to rank among the most watched events in the world. Fans can anticipate exciting cricket throughout the tournament with Group A (Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, and Pakistan) guaranteeing suspenseful action and Group B (Afghanistan, Australia, England, and South Africa) offering similarly formidable competition.