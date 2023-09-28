ICC WC 2023: Pakistan team reaches Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Pakistan team set foot in India for ICC World Cup and the team comprising of 18 players and 13 support staff arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. On Wednesday afternoon Pakistan team left Lahore via Dubai in a special flight to India.



Heavy security has been arranged at the Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad in view of the arrival of the Pakistan team. Amid tight security, the Pakistani players were taken directly from the airport to the hotel allotted to them.

The buzz for the World Cup has started in the city. The foreign players will reach Hyderabad on Wednesday and Friday. The ODI World Cup 2023 will start from October 5 in India. Uppal Rajiv Gandhi Stadium will host two warm-up matches and three main matches.

Uppal Stadium will host all five World Cup matches. While the New Zealand team has already reached the city to play the World Cup matches, the Pakistan team will reach the Shamshabad airport at 10 pm.

Match dates in Uppal

• Warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand on September 29

• Warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia on October 3

• World Cup match between Pakistan and Netherlands on October 6

• World Cup match between New Zealand and Netherlands on October 9

• World Cup matches will be held between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on October 10.

These are the hotels where the teams stay

• New Zealand - ITC Kakatiya

• Pakistan - Park Hyatt

• Australia - Taj Krishna

• Netherlands - Taj Krishna

• Sri Lanka - Shamshabad Novotel