IDCA inaugurates 3rd Test National Cricket C'ship for Deaf 2024

New Delhi: Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) 3rd Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2024 was formally inaugurated in a glittering ceremony by the Chief Guest Santosh Kumar Rai, District Magistrate South-East, Delhi.

The inaugural rite was attended by a galaxy of dignitaries from the cricket and corporate world, supporting this IDCA 3rd Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2024. Dev Dutt, BCCI Certified Coach also joined the event.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony, former cricketer and Chief Guest, Santosh Kumar Rai, District Magistrate South East, Delhi said, "It is a proud moment for me to be associated with 3rd IDCA National Cricket Championship. This league provides a platform for specially-abled men to showcase their talent. They have worked really hard towards it, and I am truly glad to be associated with them.

"This is indeed a proud moment for me, and together by doing our bit, we can make a big impact for specially-abled men. Let's help them dream and believe that they too can achieve great heights."

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, said: "Today is an important tournament as it signals IDCA’s focus on promoting not only world-class cricket, but emphasis on nurturing diversity and inclusion. All our partners share our vision and are committed to helping hearing-impaired cricketing talent and join the ‘DaretoDream’ movement to mainstream these players who have won many accolades for India. This is also a very special tournament as it is the 3rd National Cricket Championship in 2024."

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA, commented: "We are truly honoured by the presence of dignitaries who have come today to celebrate and motivate these hearing-impaired men of substance, who will demonstrate their prowess on the cricket field. Our Prime Minister Shri Modiji has been championing the cause of disability sports in a significant way. He has also promoted the universal usage of sign language which will create more awareness and help break barriers for the hearing-impaired members of communities at large".

Reena Jain Malhotra, Patron, IDCA, welcoming the chief guest and guest of honour at the inaugural ceremony, said: "It is a special moment for us at IDCA to see four different states coming together to play the prestigious 3rd IDCA National Cricket Championship. We are very thankful to all our support partners for their belief in the cause of hearing-impaired cricket. We hope to nurture and make it bigger and better in the years to come."

Dedicated to nurturing upcoming sports talent among specially-abled youth, Serum Institute of India, a part of Cyrus Poonawalla Group, has joined hands with IDCA as the Principal Partner. In this role, the group will extend full support to IDCA for the hearing-impaired men’s tournament as they compete to win the coveted cup.