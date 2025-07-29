I’m hoping this is just the start: Divya Deshmukh

Batumi (Georgia): DivyaDeshmukh came to the star-studded FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 here as an underdog, hoping to at least win one Grandmaster norm in her journey to become a GM in the future. Little did the 19-year-old from Nagpur know that she would beat some of the best and biggest names in the sport to achieve three major milestones in a span of around three weeks -- secure a spot in the Candidates tournament next year, win the prestigious title and in the process, automatically become a Grandmaster.

While becoming a GM is one of the toughest things in chess as a player needs to earn three GM norms in FIDE-approved tournaments events and cross the 2500 rating, things fell in place for the talented Nagpur player.

FIDE has a rule that the winners of certain elite competitions can avoid the usual norm-and-rating route and become GMs directly. The Women’s World Cup is one of those FIDE events where the winner straightaway becomes a GM if not already.

“I need time to process it (victory). It think it was fate me getting the Grandmaster title this way because I didn’t even have one norm (coming into the event) and all I was thinking of was ‘Oh, when can I get my norm’, and now I’m a Grandmaster so...,” said Deshmukh, who beat compatriot Koneru Humpy to emerge winner. The youngster had her mother, a doctor, by her side in her moment of glory. She got emotional soon after beating Humpy, a two-time World Rapid champion and embraced her mother in a heartfelt hug, sobbing all along. “It’s hard for me to speak right now. It definitely means a lot, but of course there’s a lot more to achieve,” said Deshmukh. “I’m hoping this is just the start.” The achievement made Deshmukh only the fourth Indian woman to become a GM after Humpy, Dronavalli Harika and R. Vaishali.