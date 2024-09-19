IND vs BAN 1st Test: Jadeja and Ashwin Rescue India with Unbeaten Partnership on Day 1

In a thrilling opening day of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai, the Indian cricket team ended with a total of 339 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. A precarious situation was averted when the team found itself struggling at 144 runs for the loss of 6 wickets, putting them on the brink of a potential collapse.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin showcased their remarkable skills, constructing a vital unbeaten partnership of 195 runs. Ashwin marked the occasion by scoring a century at home, while Jadeja remained not out at 86 runs, demonstrating resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

On Day One, India's batting efforts included contributions from Yashaswi Jaiswal, who scored 56 runs, Rishabh Pant with 39 runs, and KL Rahul, who added 16 runs to the scoreboard. However, the Indian top order faltered as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were both dismissed for just 6 runs each, and Shubman Gill was unable to score.

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmood was the standout bowler, claiming 4 wickets for his side, while Mehdi Hasan Miraj and Nahid Rana also made significant contributions by picking up a wicket apiece.

With the Indian batting lineup steadied by Jadeja and Ashwin's partnership, fans look forward to an exciting second day's play, set to begin at 9:30 AM tomorrow