IND vs ENG 1st T20I Match: Squad, Date, Live Streaming, and Key Players to Watch

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will face England, led by Jos Buttler, in the first match of their five-match T20I series on Wednesday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

This series marks the return of pacer Mohammed Shami to international cricket after 14 months. Key Indian players, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant, have been rested for this series, while Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Dhruv Jurel have been included in the squad.

India vs England 1st T20I Live Score and Streaming:

Stay tuned for live updates on where and when to watch the match.

India's Predicted XI:

- Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

England's Predicted XI:

- Jos Buttler (c&wk), Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Player to Watch Out for:

- India: Mohammed Shami, who is making his return to international cricket after recovering from an ankle injury.

- England: Young Jacob Bethell, who has impressed with his performance in T20Is and ODIs.

India vs England Head-to-Head in T20Is:

- Matches Played: 24

- India Wins: 13

- England Wins: 11