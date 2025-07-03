Live
India 310/5 at Stumps: Shubman Gill Hits Century in 2nd Test vs England
Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 114 as India reached 310/5 on Day 1 of the second Test against England. Jaiswal made 87, and Jadeja supported with 41*. India made key team changes for the match.
India ended Day 1 of the second Test against England at 310/5 in 85 overs. Captain Shubman Gill led the innings with an unbeaten 114 (216 balls, 12 fours), supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 87.
At stumps, Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 41, having added a valuable 99-run stand with Gill. Karun Nair made 31, but looked scratchy. Chris Woakes took 2 wickets, while Stokes and Bashir got one each.
India made three changes: Akash Deep, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Reddy came in for Bumrah, Shardul, and Sai Sudarshan. Kuldeep Yadav was left out.
Session Highlights:
- Morning:
England opted to bowl. KL Rahul fell early (2), but Jaiswal and Nair added 80 runs. Nair (31) was out just before lunch. India: 98/2
- Afternoon:
Jaiswal fell for 87. Gill stayed solid. Pant hit 25 before tea. India: 182/3
- Evening:
Pant and Nitish Reddy (1) fell quickly. Jadeja joined Gill and the pair added 99 runs unbeaten. India: 310/5
Summary Score:
India 1st innings: 310/5 in 85 overs
Top scorers: Gill 114*, Jaiswal 87, Jadeja 41*
Wickets: Woakes 2/59, Stokes 1, Bashir 1