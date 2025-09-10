India fret on extra spinner vs pacer

The tried and tested template of all-rounders adding adequate balance will once again be India’s mantra even as they remain undecided on whether to go with a third spinner or a specialist pacer in their opening Asia Cup game against hosts United Arab Emirates here on Wednesday.

Since he took over, head coach Gautam Gambhir has stressed on multi-skilled players across formats, especially those who can add batting depth to make sure that the line-up can add runs till as deep as No.8.

The match against UAE will be a dress rehearsal for the big game against Pakistan on September 14. The perceived minnows will give the Indian team management an idea about the combination that can be consistently fielded going deeper into the tournament.

For UAE, it will be the biggest match for a lot of players. Facing a Jasprit Bumrah or bowling to a Shubman Gill isn’t a common occurrence in the life of an Associate nation cricketer and Asia Cup does bring them closer to elite environments.

In the Indian set-up, the Sanju Samson vs Jitesh Sharma puzzle seems to have been solved for the time being with the Vidarbha keeper’s skills as a finisher being rated higher than Kerala swashbuckler’s pyrotechnics at the top.

The re-entry of Shubman Gill at the top of the order has certainly forced a realignment in strategy as Samson, despite being a free-flowing stroke-maker, looks set to sit out because of the need to get the combination right.

Samson is not an option beyond top three and with Gill and Abhishek Sharma opening the batting, the only slot available was No.3.

For UAE, the tournament is a great opportunity to showcase skills and the likes of Muhammad Waseem, Rahul Chopra, and Simranjeet Singh are more than eager to make a mark under seasoned coach Lalchand Rajput.

Teams:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam

Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh.

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.