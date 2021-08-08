India is elated! congratulations pour in for Neeraj

Tokyo: President of India Ram Nath Kovind said that javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's achievement was "unprecedented", while Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it as an effort which would be "remembered forever" even as national leaders, top sportspersons and millions of citizens came together to hail the feat of the 23-year-old at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

"Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations!" said Kovind.

Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra!Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

"History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020," tweeted PM Modi.

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

Star javelin thrower Chopra fetched India its first-ever gold medal in athletics at the Olympics with a best throw of 87.58 metres. Chopra became the second Indian, after shooter Abhinav Bindra in 2008, to win an individual Olympic gold medal.



It was India's seventh medal at the Tokyo Olympics, which means they have surpassed their previous best tally of six at London 2012.

"What an incredible achievement! @Neeraj_chopra1 scripted history & brought glory to India by winning the Gold medal in the Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics. His outstanding feat has ended a long wait by India for an Olympic medal in track & field events. #Tokyo2020 #NeerajChopra," tweeted Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

"India's Olympic History has been scripted! Your superbly soaring throw deserves a Billion Cheers! Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters," wrote Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Just spoke to @Neeraj_chopra1 and congratulated him on winning the Gold! Appreciated his hardwork and tenacity, which have been on full display during #Tokyo2020. He personifies the best of sporting talent and sportsman spirit. Best wishes for his future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

"History has been made, Milkha Singh Ji's wish is fulfilled as India wins first ever Olympic medal in Athletics! A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020 Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement! #Cheer4India," tweeted Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

