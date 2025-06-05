India lose 0-2 to Thailand ahead of crucial Asian Cup Qualifier

Pathum Thani (Thailand): The Indian men’s national football team lost 0-2 against a clinical Thailand side in a FIFA International Friendly at the Thammasat Stadium here on Wednesday. It is a huge blow to the side as they get set to face Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Qualifiers 2027 up next.

India showed flashes of grit, only to be undone by moments of precision from their opponents. Goals from Benjamin Davis (8’) in the first half and Poramet Arjvilai (59’) in the second were enough to seal the win for the War Elephants, while India were left ruing missed opportunities and costly defensive lapses.

Placed 99th in the FIFA World Rankings, Thailand started the brighter of the two sides and made their early dominance count. In just the eighth minute, Phitiwat Sookjitthammakul found Korawich Tasa near the edge of the Indian box.