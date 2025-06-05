Live
- CM Naidu, Pawan Kalyan launch one crore plantation in a day programme
- Sanjay Jha-led delegation briefs EAM Jaishankar on Operation Sindoor outreach
- Tourists airlifted after landslide, Sikkim remains open for travel: CM Tamang
- Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza & Sophie Choudry Lead the Way: Bollywood Celebs Advocating Sustainability This World Environment Day
- Hyundai Motor India Limited launches ‘Listen to your Dil or the Deals. You will bring home a Hyundai!’ campaign featuring Pankaj Tripathi
- Best AI App Builders of 2025: Why Appy Pie Stands Above the Rest
- Hyundai Motor India Limited Enhances ALCAZAR line-up Introduces New Corporate Variant (Diesel) with Panoramic Sunroof and DCT option in entry – level Prestige Petrol variant
- Kinetic Green Appoints Jayapradeep Vasudevan as President – 2-Wheeler Business; Strengthens Leadership to Drive Next Phase Growth
- HCLTech and UiPath partner to accelerate agentic automation for global enterprises
- Apollo Micro Systems Successfully Completes Preferential Allotment; Significant Participation by Promoter Group, LIC Mutual Fund, and Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya
India lose 0-2 to Thailand ahead of crucial Asian Cup Qualifier
Pathum Thani (Thailand): The Indian men’s national football team lost 0-2 against a clinical Thailand side in a FIFA International Friendly at the...
Pathum Thani (Thailand): The Indian men’s national football team lost 0-2 against a clinical Thailand side in a FIFA International Friendly at the Thammasat Stadium here on Wednesday. It is a huge blow to the side as they get set to face Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Qualifiers 2027 up next.
India showed flashes of grit, only to be undone by moments of precision from their opponents. Goals from Benjamin Davis (8’) in the first half and Poramet Arjvilai (59’) in the second were enough to seal the win for the War Elephants, while India were left ruing missed opportunities and costly defensive lapses.
Placed 99th in the FIFA World Rankings, Thailand started the brighter of the two sides and made their early dominance count. In just the eighth minute, Phitiwat Sookjitthammakul found Korawich Tasa near the edge of the Indian box.