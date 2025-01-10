India missed a left-arm seamer during BGT: Joshi

New Delhi: India’s historic twin Test series victories in Australia were greatly influenced by their impressive bowling line-up. However, the gap between Jasprit Bumrah and the other bowlers was clear in their recent 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series loss to Australia.

While Bumrah stood head and shoulders above everyone by picking 32 wickets in his 151.2 overs at an average of 13.06 and strike rate of 28.4, India’s other pacers comprising Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy took 40 scalps in 351 overs, with their average and strike-rate reading 34.82 and 52.6 respectively.

The inexperience of pacers and over-reliance on Bumrah does raise questions on India’s fast-bowling stocks for the future. Sunil Joshi, ex-India spinner and chief selector during India’s 2-1 series victory in Australia in 2020/21, is optimistic about the fast-bowling prospects but felt India missed having a left-arm pacer in their line-up.

“No, because we already have Troy Cooley, he’s been in NCA, and is looking after the fast bowling pool. So, I don’t think there should be any worry. But definitely, we did miss a left-arm seamer in that line-up.

“If a left-arm seamer would have been there, then there would have been a little bit of change in angles because most of the Australian, English or New Zealand batters, they are not very comfortable for the left-arm seamer because you’re taking the ball away with a different angle.

“We just needed variety, but fortunately or unfortunately, both the bowlers Yash Dayal and Khaleel Ahmed were there, but they couldn’t play, and that’s unfortunate,” said Joshi in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Joshi recalled of the time during the 2020/21 series, where India were fielding tons of injuries to players, and the ones who went as net bowlers on tour went on to play, perform, and win games. Apart from the performances on the recent tour, India left a lot to be desired in terms of tactics to bowl to Australian batters, field placements, and bowling changes.

“It’s all about showing character by each individual player who’s on the tour to do well. For that, did we prepare very well? I think yes. Did we take responsibility? Yes. So, now from this tour, from the first Test match to the second and third matches, did we learn something from the opposition?

“I look at it that way because if we learnt something from the opposition, then yes, we could have been better and more consistent. If you have not learnt, you need to look to explore that and be disciplined to put that efforts into perspective and practice, then make a result out of it, and that’s how I looked at this tour.

“Tactically, when it doesn’t go well, then we’ll be questioned. If it goes well, we say that okay, it’s a good tactic used. We just need to look at what the opposition team did – like what are those tactical moves they did consistently well? Like, one can look at their fast bowlers or even at Nathan Lyon - he didn’t do anything, he just kept his patience and his consistency. Did we do that? No, except Bumrah.

“Again, except in phases, we have done consistently – be it Nitish, Siraj, Prasidh or Harshit Rana. So finally, we need to look at ourselves that did we give the best shot in terms of being disciplined? Did I play my role in the team very clearly? I’m not looking at it from an outsider point of view.

“I look at, ‘okay, being in the dressing room, did I put my best effort? Did I put my top A game in being disciplined in these situations or sessions?

Did I play my role very clearly or this and that should have been done?’. So those are the very small things, because if you break down all these things, you’ll be able to understand,” he elaborated.