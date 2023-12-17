Live
India name squad for Davis Cup World Group I Play-off tie against Pakistan
New Delhi : Ramkumar will lead Indian challenge against Pakistan in the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I play-off tie as All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced a six-member team.
The matches will be played on the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex on February 3-4 in Islamabad. The 6-member team, announced on Saturday, includes Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, N Sriram Balaji, Saketh Myneni, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha, Digvijay Pratap Singh.
The team will be without veteran Rohan Bopanna for the Islamabad tie. The 43-year-old Bopanna played his career’s final Davis Cup appearance against Morocco in September which India won 4-1.
Former player Rohit Rajpal will continue as the non-playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team while Zeeshan Ali will be the coach. The Indian Davis Cup team will travel to Pakistan for the first time since 1964. India last played Pakistan at a neutral venue in 2019 and won 4-0.
Notably, India has remained undefeated against Pakistan in the competitions, triumphing over them on eight occasions. India squad: Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, N Sriram Balaji, Saketh Myneni, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha, Digvijay Pratap Singh (reserve)
Captain: Rohit Rajpal
Coach: Zeeshan Ali