India set to kick off Esports campaign today

New Delhi : The draws for all Esports titles at the Asian Games have been officially announced with India set to commence with its campaign in EA Sports FC Online at the China Hangzhou Esports Centre on September 24.

Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India and Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) had the privilege of conducting the draws for the Esports titles, alongside Sebastian Lau, the General Secretary of AESF and Steve Kim, CEO of AESF.

The country’s EA Sports FC Online athletes Charanjot Singh (Charanjot12_) secured top seed at the South Asia seeding event for the tournament while his equally talented teammate Karman Singh (tikkatown) clinched fifth seed. Due to their seeding advantage, both athletes will kick off their campaigns from the Round of 32 stage with Charanjot squaring off against Liu Jiacheng of China and Karman facing AA Faqeehi of Bahrain in the Round of 32.

A total of 36 athletes from 20 countries are participating in the well-renowned EA Sports FC Online title. All matches will be played in the Double Elimination and Best-of-Three (BO3) format. Following the commencement of EA Sports FC Online’s fixtures, two of the country’s most distinguished Street Fighter V: Champion Edition athletes, Mayank Prajapati (MiKeYROG) and Ayan Biswas (AYAN01) will embark on their pursuit for a medal in their respective title on September 26. In the seeding event for South and East Asia, Mayank clinched fifth seed and Ayan secured sixth seed and will hence begin their campaign from the Round of 32 stage.

Having been featured as a demonstration event in 2018, Esports will be making its full-fledged debut as an official medal sport at the Asian Games 2022 with a total of 476 athletes from 30 different countries competing for gold medals in seven different titles.