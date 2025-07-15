India Shows Fight but Loses to England in Lord’s Test Series 2-1

In a close contest third Test at Lord’s, Team India gave its everything to win the match but could not clinch the victory. As a result, it lost the match to England.

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly praised the Indian team’s resilience and fighting spirit despite the defeat.

Sachin Tendulkar underscored the efforts of key bowlers Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj, who battled fiercely until the very end.

He also acknowledged England’s strong performance that helped them secure a hard-fought victory. He congratulated both teams on a competitive game.

Sourav Ganguly called it a gripping Test match and expressed disappointment over India’s series loss. He highlighted India’s consistent performance throughout the three matches and praised Jadeja’s determined innings. Ganguly’s comments reflected pride in the team’s fighting effort despite falling short.

The series win for England marks a significant achievement, but Team India’s courage and tenacity have earned them respect and support from fans and cricketing greats alike.