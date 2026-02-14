India thrash Luxembourg, set up final with USA

Team India produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat Luxembourg 15–5 in the Radha TMT International Arena Polo Championship 2026, dominating proceedings across three high-intensity chukkers.

India made their intentions clear in the opening chukker, racing to a 6–2 lead. Captain Yusuf Azmi struck twice, while Kunwar Vishal Singh delivered a brilliant three-goal burst. Mohammad Nayeemudin added one more to cap a commanding start. For Luxembourg, Leopold Ludorf scored twice, but Clothilde Ludorf and Mona Scharf were kept quiet.

The hosts maintained their momentum in the second chukker. Cheitania found the target twice, Azmi added two more goals, and a penalty conversion extended India’s tally by five goals in the period. Luxembourg managed to respond through Mona Scharf and Leopold Ludorf, but India still stretched their overall lead to 11–4.

In the final chukker, India continued their attacking dominance. Cheitania and Azmi netted two goals each, sealing a comprehensive 15–5 victory. Luxembourg’s lone reply came from Leopold Ludorf. Kunwar Vishal Singh and Yusuf Azmi emerged as standout performers, spearheading India’s relentless attack. The emphatic win underlined India’s superior coordination, sharp finishing, and firm control throughout the contest.