India to face Malaysia in Hyderabad on November 18 for International Friendly

New Delhi: The Indian men’s football team, still searching for their first victory under head coach Manolo Marquez, will face Malaysia in an international friendly on November 18 at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium, theAll India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday.

Originally set for November 19, the match was moved up by a day, and the venue confirmed.

With this encounter falling in the final FIFA international match window of 2024, clubs are required to release players for national duty. The November 18 fixture will be Marquez’s fourth match at the helm of the national side, following a challenging start that includes a draw against Mauritius and defeats to Syria and Vietnam.

The Gachibowli Stadium, where India last hosted the Intercontinental Cup in September, offers a familiar setting. India, however, struggled in that tournament, managing a goalless draw with Mauritius before falling to Syria, the eventual champions, 0-3.

Their recent 1-1 draw against Vietnam in October also saw the team miss out on a win. Despite India’s current FIFA ranking of 125th, only slightly ahead of Malaysia at 133rd, the match promises to be a competitive challenge. Malaysia bested India in their last meeting in October 2023 at the Merdeka Cup semifinal, with a 4-2 win.



