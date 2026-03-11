India to face Wales for semis berth

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will face Wales in their final Pool B match of the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026 Qualifiers at Hyderabad on March 11, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

India currently leads the pool standings with four points and a superior goal difference after two impressive performances. The hosts opened their campaign with a commanding 4–0 victory over Uruguay on March 8 and followed it up with a hard-fought 2–2 draw against Scotland.

A win or draw against Wales will ensure India’s qualification for the semi-finals. However, a defeat would leave them dependent on the result of the Scotland versus Uruguay match, with goal difference potentially deciding their fate.

Young forward Sunelita Toppo has been one of India’s standout performers, scoring in both matches so far. The attack has also been bolstered by Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, who have consistently created scoring opportunities. At the back, goalkeeper Bichu Devi has been in excellent form, making crucial saves to keep India in contention. Reflecting on the team’s performances so far, Captain, Salima Tete said, “After the opening two games, there is positivity in the team. The young players are taking their opportunity and have been doing very well. The team is relishing playing freely, and that is a very good thing for us.” We want to qualify for the World Cup and become champions. That’s what we talk about when the team is together and that’s our goal,” she added.

India also enjoys a strong head-to-head record against Wales, leading 5–1. With home crowd support in Hyderabad, the team will look to maintain their momentum and secure a spot in the semi-finals.