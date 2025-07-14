India vs England Lord’s Test: Mind Games Heat Up as England Sledges Shubman Gill

With the fifth day of play remaining, India needs only 135 more runs to win the Test match at Lord’s. Chasing a target of 193 set by England, Team India is currently at 58/4. India has lost three key batsmen—Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Karun Nair. Akashdeep, who came in as a nightwatchman, was dismissed at the end of the day. However, India has started playing the ‘mind game’ during England’s second innings.

Indian captain Shubman Gill, who scored double centuries in the first two Tests and has already accumulated over 600 runs in the series, played a crucial role in India’s victory in the second Test. Since Gill came out to bat in England’s second innings in the third Test, the English players have been working hard to unsettle him. England’s captain Ben Stokes even sledged Gill, saying, “You are done with this series. You have already scored 600+. This is enough for him.” Shortly afterward, Gill was bowled by Carr for 6 runs and dismissed LBW. The Decision Review System (DRS) was ineffective. England players celebrated enthusiastically after his dismissal.

Recall the last five minutes of the third day, when India expressed extreme impatience over England opener Jack Crawley wasting time. Crawley called the physio and was trolled by Team India players with a round of applause. In response, England captain Stokes mimicked this tactic on the fourth day when Akashdeep sought medical attention. Stokes approached KL Rahul, who was at the non-striker’s end, applauded, and said something. The England fans at Lord’s joined in the applause to encourage their team. This led Indian fans to flood social media with questions, asking, “What will you do in response to what your players have done?”

Stokes’ celebrations after taking the wicket of Akashdeep on the fourth ball of the last over were a bit over the top and received mixed reactions.