Indian Players Mourn Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s Death

Senior Congress leader and former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh (92) has passed away. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday (December 26) due to deteriorating health.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment there. Amid his death, Indian cricketers expressed their condolences over his death. They entered the field wearing black armbands in honor of Manmohan Singh.

Indian cricketers entered the field wearing black ribbons as a mark of respect for Manmohan Singh on the second day of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in Melbourne. The BCCI posted some photos on its social media handle.

"The Indian cricket team wore black armbands as a mark of respect to former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh," the BCCI said in a post on Xl.

Former cricketers pay tribute

After the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, many former Indian cricketers including Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, VVS Laxman paid tribute to the former Prime Minister through social media. They praised his leadership and his contribution to the country.

Born in Punjab in 1932, Manmohan Singh served as the Prime Minister of India for two terms from 2004 to 2014. He was sworn in for the first time in 2004 after the Congress defeated Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. He then served his second term from 2009 to 2014. The formation of Telangana state also took place during his tenure as Prime Minister.