India’s 30-member athletics contingent jets off to three training bases ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

With just a couple of weeks to go for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Indian athletics contingent will hone their skills in three different venues as a part of their last minute preparations.

The 30-member Indian track and field contingent will then assemble in Paris on July 28 and will check-in into the Games Village. The athletes will have four days time to acclimatise with the real-time conditions before the track and field events commence.

The Indian athletes will be training at the Olympic Sports Centre in Spala, Poland, Antalya in Turkey and St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Indian athletics chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair will be overseeing all the training preparations.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and world champion Neeraj Chopra will be training in Antalya in Turkey, while steeplechase athletes Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary will train in St. Moritz in Switzerland.

The Olympic Sports Centre in Spala, Poland, will play host to the Indian men and women’s 4x400m relay team along with Kishore Kumar Jena (javelin throw), Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Jeswin Aldrin (long jump) and Praveen Chithravel (triple jump).

Indian top-ranked female javelin thrower Annu Rani, along with shotputters Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Abha Khatua, will join the relay teams and the other athletes in Poland on Friday.

The Indian race walkers contingent, comprising Akshdeep Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Vikash Singh, Suraj Panwar, along with triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker, will be training at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bengaluru, along with long distance runner Ankita.

The Indian athletics contingent will now have 30 athletes competing after long jumper Jeswin Aldrin and 500m runner Ankita Dhyani qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics based on their world rankings in the World Athletics Road to Paris ranking system.