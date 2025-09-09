India’s Asia Cup Campaign: Coach Shares Early Insights on Squad Selection

India squad Asia Cup is set to play the Asia Cup 2025 opener against the UAE on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium. The weather conditions at Dubai are expected to be really hot and humid.

Talking about the wickets at Dubai in the India’s last visit there for the ICC Champions Trophy held earlier in the year, India cricket coach statement is “we have played some very flat wickets out there. You know, it has come down to this, the same wickets have been used a lot here, I think they are a bit tired, we will see tomorrow and then we will take a decision on the playing XI. When it comes to the fast bowling, obviously, the natural choice is Jasprit Bumrah. The other options for the second pacer role is either left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh or the seam bowler Harshit Rana.

If we talk about the spinner’s department for India, all the three – Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav are in contention. On being asked about the current form of Kuldeep Yadav and his limited match time in the previous series, Morkel stated “He is ready. He is a professional. He said that he is “as eager as the next guy to play as many matches as possible.”

Talking about the composition of the team, Morne Morkel further added that they are thinking about bringing Hardik Pandya to balance the side and the team needs Asia Cup opener India who can contribute with bat, ball, and with the field.

While showering praise on Kuldeep Yadav for his talent and work ethic, he said he is confident of his abilities. He added that indeed with smaller games since the England series, Kuldeep has been serious about his training and putting in the work in order to be ready for T20s and other white- ball games.







