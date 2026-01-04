India's Sanjay Takale makes history, wins H3 Class in Dakar Rally 2026 Prologue

Yanbu (Saudi Arabia): In a historic achievement for Indian motorsport, top driver Sanjay Takale delivered a standout performance in the Prologue Stage of the Dakar Rally 2026, finishing first in the high average speed Group H3 and 35th overall in the Cars category on Saturday.

The Prologue, which determines the starting order and does not count toward overall standings, saw Takale dominate the Dakar Classic Group H3, making him the first Indian to stand on the Dakar podium in the Cars category on Day 1.

Driving Car No. 722, Sanjay Takale guided his Toyota HDJ 100 across the 22 km Special Stage and 74 km Liaison (total 96 km), finishing ahead of experienced international competitors.

Jose Sole and Sergio Cerezo (Spain) secured second place in the H3 class in a Mitsubishi Montero, followed by Raúl Ortiz (Spain) in third, driving a Toyota RAV4.

Dakar Rally 2026 marks Sanjay Takale’s second attempt at the world’s toughest rally, reflecting his growing experience and competitive edge.

Following his Prologue win, Sanjay Takale will open the road for Stage 1 from Yanbu to Yanbu, featuring a 305-km Special Stage with demanding navigation and dune sections.

Widely regarded as the ultimate test of endurance, the Dakar Rally continues to push limits, and Sanjay Takale has firmly announced his arrival on the global rally stage.

Rally driver Sanjay Takale, the only Indian to take part in the four-wheeler category in the Dakar Rally, made his debut in 2025 and was placed 18th overall and 10th in his class - Dakar Classic category.

The 57-year-old is racing for Team Aerpace Racers along with French navigator Maxime Raud and will receive technical and logistical support from Compagnie Saharienne, France.

In the motorcycle section, India's leading rally-raid rider Harith Noah started his 7th Dakar Rally campaign in the 48th Dakar Rally 2026 in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

Race Highlights – Prologue Stage (Day 1):

1st – H3 Class: Sanjay Takale (India), Toyota HDJ 100

2nd – H3 Class: José Sole / Sergio Cerezo (Spain), Mitsubishi Montero

3rd – H3 Class: Raúl Ortiz (Spain), Toyota RAV4

Takale's standings:

Overall Position: 35th (Cars Category)

Total Distance: 96 km (22 km Special | 74 km Liaison)