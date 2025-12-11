  1. Home
Injuries test you mentally; wanted to come back stronger

  • Created On:  11 Dec 2025 1:21 PM IST
Injuries test you mentally; wanted to come back stronger
Cuttack: India’s ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya feels a positive mindset has helped him return to the ground “stronger, bigger and better” after injury setbacks led to self-doubt. Pandya’s return from a nearly two-month layoff due left quadriceps injury propelled India to a massive 101-run win against South Africa in the opening T20I here on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old all-rounder blazed to an unbeaten 28-ball 59 and 1/16 with the ball as he announced his return to the side after suffering the injury during the Asia Cup. “My mindset was really about coming back stronger, bigger, better. Injuries test you mentally and at the same point in time, it kind of puts a lot of doubts... and a lot of credit to the loved ones,” said Pandya in a video posted on bcci.tv.

