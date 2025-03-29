Inter Kashi FC ‘confident of achieving ultimate goal’ with ISL promotion within grasp

New Delhi: Inter Kashi Football Club is on the cusp of making history as they edge closer to securing promotion to the prestigious Indian Super League (ISL). Currently second in the I-League behind leaders Churchill Brothers FC Goa, their upcoming match on Sunday will be the defining moment of their season.

In just two years since they entered into the I-League, Inter Kashi FC have exceeded all expectations, showcasing a strategic and dynamic brand of football. Under the leadership of Antonio Lopez Habas, the most successful coach in ISL history, the team has demonstrated tactical brilliance and on-field dominance.

The club has not only disrupted the league but has also raised the overall standard of competition.

"This is a defining moment not just for our club, but for Indian football. In just two years, we have built a strong foundation, attracted world-class talent, and created a pathway for young players to shine. Our vision has always been to elevate the standards of the I-League and bring Uttar Pradesh onto the national footballing map.

“With Antonio Lopez Habas at the helm and our talented squad fully committed, we are confident in achieving our ultimate goal —promotion to the ISL. This is just the beginning of a new era for football in India," said Vinod Dugar, Chairman of Inter Kashi

The appointment of Antoni, a two-time ISL-winning coach, signaled the club’s ambitious vision of bringing top-tier football expertise to the I-League. The team has also attracted elite international and ISL-experienced players, including Joni Kauko (who played in the Euros), Sumeet Passi, Arindam Bhattacharya, Sarthak Golui, and Narayan Das, all of whom have aligned with the club’s vision of securing ISL promotion.

Beyond their senior team’s remarkable journey, Inter Kashi FC is also the first professional football club from Uttar Pradesh, boasting a complete football development structure.

The club has played a pivotal role in promoting young Indian talent, with emerging stars like Tomba Singh, Bikash Singh, and Edmund Lalrindika making their mark. In a significant milestone, Edmund recently became the first I-League player to be selected for the Indian national team, reinforcing the club’s commitment to nurturing the future.