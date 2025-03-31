International kabaddi stars express excitement ahead of GI-PKL kick off on April 18

Gurugram: International Kabaddi stars are excited to feature in the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) which begins from April 18 in Gurugram. Players from Hungary, Poland, England and Hong Kong are eager to be a part of the league in India.

The league has already garnered global attention with participation from teams representing countries like Egypt, Kenya, Argentina, Germany, England, Norway and Poland. The inaugural season of GI-PKL, featuring 12 teams (6 men's and 6 women's teams), will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network, reaching audiences across the world.

Several international players have shared their enthusiasm for being part of the league, highlighting their love for the sport and the opportunity to compete in India, the birthplace of kabaddi.

Poland’s women's kabaddi team captain expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "I'm the captain of the Poland national Kabaddi team, and I am waiting to be a part of GI-PKL."

Similarly, the Hungary women's team skipper shared her excitement, stating, "I'm so excited about GI-PKL." Another player from Hungary added, "I'm from Hungary, and I'm also excited for GI-PKL."

The excitement extends to Hong Kong China’s women's team captain, who said, "I'm immensely excited to be a part of GI-PKL and showcase my skills to all the Kabaddi fans in India." Another teammate added, "I can't wait to come to India and be a part of GI-PKL".

Meanwhile, players from England are also looking forward to the tournament. One of them said, "Hello India, I'm from England, and I can't wait to come to India and play in the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League."

Another English player, Alex, expressed his excitement, saying, "I'm Alex, and I'm from England. I'm thrilled to be a part of GI-PKL. I'm passionate about Kabaddi and ready for the challenge."

Karthik Dammu, founder of the GPKL women's league that merged with the men's IPKL, said, “I’m really looking forward to seeing the foreign players showcase their talent in the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League. Kabaddi is a sport with deep roots in India, and it’s exciting to witness its global reach expanding. Having athletes from different countries compete at this level will not only raise the intensity of the game but also bring new styles and strategies into play. This is just the beginning of a truly international Kabaddi experience, and I can’t wait to see how it unfolds!”

Sohan Tusir, of IPKL, and founder of the Just Kabaddi League, expressed confidence in the quality of players in the GI-PKL. “This league will pave the way to create a new set of stars in the World, exposing talent that’s desperately seeking a big platform like the GI-PKL, he said”

Last week, GI-PKL took a grand step forward with the unveiling of its Championship Trophy in a special ceremony held in Delhi. The special guest, D. Suresh, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Haryana and former Indian kabaddi team captain Deepak Hooda unveiled the Championship Trophy alongside Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), president Kanthi D. Suresh. HIPSA is the administrative body and the rights holder of the GI-PKL.

The GI-PKL Championship Trophy stands out as a symbol of ultimate supremacy in the league, adding an exciting layer of competition. While both the men's and women's teams will have their respective winners, only one team will earn the honour of lifting the grand Championship Trophy.

Women’s Teams: Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, and Haryanvi Eagles.

Men’s Teams: Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Haryanvi Sharks.

HIPSA’s past initiatives underline its commitment to Kabaddi’s global growth. In March 2024, HIPSA ensured the Sport of Kabaddi was included in the Guinness World Record in an event held in Panchkula's Tau Devilal Stadium, which was graced by the Governor of Haryana, Shree Bandaru Dattatreya.