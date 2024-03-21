IPL 2024: When and where to to watch IPL 2024 live in India, USA, Canada, MENA region, live streaming details

The 17th season of the cash-rich and glitzy Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match.

The matches commence at 7.30 pm on all days, and on days when there are double headers, the first match begins at 3.30 pm. However, the first match between CSK and RCB will commence at 8 pm due to the opening ceremony.

Fans can watch the live action of the IPL 2024 on the Star Sports Network and on Jio Cinema. Both Star Sports and Jio Cinema will offer the telecast of the IPL in multiple languages, apart from the English feed.

Fans can tune into Star Sports Network on their TV and can also live stream the matches on Jio Cinema and on the Jio app. Multiple language selections are available on both platforms and can be viewed for free.

Apart from the live telecast and live streaming apps, many cricketing apps will also carry live coverage in the form of live scores, short videos, pre-match shows, and post-match shows. For users in the USA, Canada, and MENA regions, the Cricbuzz app will be the one-stop-shop for all IPL related coverage. While some plans have free coverage included, other plans have a top-up option for fans to enjoy seamless coverage.

The governing council of the IPL 2024 has released only a two-week schedule, from March 22 to April 7, due to the general elections. While there were many speculations that the remaining schedule of the IPL 2024 will be played in the UAE, as done in the past, BCCI secretary Jay Shah sounded optimistic about holding the entire season in India.