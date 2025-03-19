IPL 2025: T20’s pace has reached a point where we could score 300, says Gill

New Delhi: Ahead of the start of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill believes the pace of the game has reached a point where a score of 300 is a possibility for a batting team to achieve in the match.

IPL 2024 was a season where batting records touched new highs, like Punjab Kings chasing down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders or Sunrisers Hyderabad posting the tournament’s highest total of 287/3 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as well as making 125/0, the highest-ever power-play score in the competition against Delhi Capitals.

"The pace of the game has reached a point where it feels like we could score 300 in a match. Last year, we came very close on a few occasions. The Impact Player rule adds excitement and makes the IPL even more entertaining. One of the best aspects of the IPL is that every day, a new player emerges as a star.

“You constantly witness underrated talents delivering exceptional performances. The tournament's structure, with frequent matches and travel, keeps players engaged. If you're winning, the momentum carries you forward, with three, four, or even five consecutive victories. However, injuries can make things difficult.

“When one or two key players are injured, finding suitable replacements becomes a challenge. Despite these hurdles, IPL remains the most thrilling cricketing event, and every season brings something new for players and fans alike," said Gill to JioHotstar.

Gill, who was the vice-captain in India’s 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, recalled his early memories of watching the IPL and his admiration for and meeting with Sachin Tendulkar, who played for the Mumbai Indians.

"I remember attending three to four matches with my father at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. In the second or third year of the IPL, Mumbai Indians came there for practice. I was around nine or ten years old at the time. I even have a photo with Sachin Sir and Glenn Maxwell.

“I was throwing balls to them during their practice. These are some of my earliest memories of the IPL. I was extremely nervous, but I already knew about Sachin Sir. He was the reason I started playing cricket. My father is his biggest fan. Though my dad never had much interest in posters, we had Sachin's posters in our village."

GT will open their campaign against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Gill talked about the strengths of his team, who won the IPL in their competition debut in 2022.

"We have a strong fast-bowling attack. Rashid has been with us, and we have explosive batters like Rutherford, Philips, and Butler. Some talented Indian players like Mahipal and Sai add depth to our squad. The key to success in a long tournament like the IPL is maintaining balance.

"Losing two or three matches in a row isn't a major concern if you are playing the right way and making smart decisions. Consistency in team selection and strategy is important. The more you play based on probability and logic, the better your chances of qualifying.

"Once you reach the knockout stage, being aggressive and positive is crucial. In all the qualifiers and finals I've played, I've seen that teams with the right intent have the best chance of winning," he concluded.