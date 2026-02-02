Tiger sighting triggers panic

Rajamahendravaram: Panicprevailed in Thorradu village of Rajahmundry Rural mandal following reports of a tiger moving in the area. Forest Range Officer Davidu Raju said on Sunday that information about the movement of a big cat had caused concern among local residents.

He said the animal was first sighted on Saturday evening near Chinnakondepudi and Pedakondepudi villages in Seethanagaram mandal. It was initially believed that the tiger would move towards the forest area near Purushottapatnam, but it later changed its route and reached the Thorradu region. He said a cow and a bull were reportedly killed and dragged into a maize field, and the animals’ movement was being closely monitored.

Villagers were advised to remain alert and avoid going to agricultural fields. The forest official cautioned people against tying cattle near forest and fringe areas and asked them to follow safety precautions.

Meanwhile, District Forest Officer V Prabhakara Rao, in a statement issued on Sunday, said it was yet to be confirmed which wild animal was responsible for the killing of the cattle.

He noted that the area was surrounded by paddy fields and banana plantations, which increased the chances of wild animal movement. He said forest staff had been deployed for patrolling in the affected area and that information on the animal’s movement was being verified.

The District Forest Officer said compensation would be paid to the affected farmer as per government norms. He also advised people living near forest areas to remain cautious and avoid visiting fields alone during night hours, and urged the public to immediately inform forest officials if any suspicious movement was noticed.